1 minute read
Ukraine is working with Israel and Turkey to set up talks with Russia, says negotiator
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, Ukraine March 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine is working with Israel and Turkey as mediators to finalise a location and framework for peace negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Sunday.
"When it is worked out, there will be a meeting. I think it won't take long for us to get there," he said on national television.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Max Hunder Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.