Ukraine lawmaker calls on Germany to urgently back Kyiv with arms

The Gepard antiaircraft tank of the German armed forces Bundeswehr fires during a demonstration at the exercise area of Munster about 80 km south east of Hamburg June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/File Photo

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 25 (Reuters) - Western countries such as Germany must overcome reluctance to supply Ukraine with modern weapons as Kyiv risks running out of stocks in the war with Russia, lawmaker Anastasia Radina said.

"We have only one choice, and this is to receive modern NATO style weaponry because we cannot win the war with the Soviet style weaponry that we have," Radina told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

She said stocks of Soviet-built weapons were limited around the world, and Moscow had much more of these arms than Kyiv.

"What they are doing is waiting for us to run out of weapons or (the) collective West to be less united and more preoccupied ... with their own problems," Radina said in an interview on Tuesday.

Ukraine needs longer range arms after mainly receiving anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons at the start of the war, Radina said, adding that Kyiv has also asked for ground-based air defence systems to protect Ukrainian cities from attacks.

The German government has been considering supplying a surface-to-air defence system built by Diehl to Ukraine, according to a security source, but a deal has not yet been announced. read more

Radina said a system like this could help protect not only Kyiv, but also other cities like Kharkiv, Zaporizhya, Mykolaiv and Odesa: "These are cities that need proper air defence systems even more than Kyiv".

The German government must understand that Ukraine is running out of time, the lawmaker said.

"This .. discussion about tanks is just humiliating. This poses a question with whom Germany really sides," Radina said in reference to Gepard anti-aircraft tanks that Germany pledged a month ago but Berlin said will be delivered in July. read more

"It is time Germany proves in action with whom it stands. And proving in action means: Stop supplying Russia with money to basically be able to buy weapons and kill Ukrainian civilians and help Ukraine with proper ammunition."

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Alexander Smith

