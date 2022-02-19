Ukraine leader wants new security guarantees to fix 'fragile' global system

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Feb 19 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said he wanted to convene a meeting of global powers to secure new security guarantees for Ukraine because the current global system is too weak.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference while his country back home was bracing for a possible attack from Russia, Zelenskiy also called on members of the NATO alliance to be honest about whether they wanted Ukraine to join.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Matthias Williams and Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alison Williams

