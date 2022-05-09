Ukraine loses $170 million every day without port access, PM says

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal listens to the Ukrainian national anthem as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomes him with an enhanced honor cordon before a meeting between the two at the Pentagon following U.S. President Biden's announcement on an additional $800 million security assistance package for Ukraine in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

May 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine loses $170 million every day it is cut off from access to the sea and the national export capacity had been more than halved, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday.

"Ninety million tonnes of agricultural produce, which Ukraine planned to export to countries in Asia, Africa, and Europe, have been blocked," Shmyhal said in the southern port city of Odesa, speaking alongside European Council President Charles Michel.

Shmyhal said some produce had been exported on road or rail, but some other reserves remained in areas under shelling, or had been captured by Russia.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Andrew Heavens

