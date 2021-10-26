Skip to main content

Europe

Ukraine may take 'asymmetric' steps if Russia shuts down gas transit

1 minute read

An employee is seen at a gas metering station near Berehove, Ukraine, October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine can take "asymmetric" measures if Russia stops using Ukraine as a transit route for natural gas, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, without elaborating.

Ukraine accuses Russia of using energy as a weapon against Europe and bitterly opposes the launch of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine.

"Russia has not yet cut off gas supplies to Ukraine," Kuleba said in a question-and-answer session on Twitter. "In case the Kremlin decides to do so and destroy the remnants of its reputation as an energy supplier to Europe, we have a series of asymmetric steps in return."

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · October 25, 2021 · 4:04 PM UTC

Russian COVID cases hit record high as eastern Europe imposes new curbs

Russia reported a record high number of daily COVID-19 cases and some central European countries imposed fresh restrictions on Monday, as a new wave of the pandemic gathered pace.

Europe
Poland may tighten COVID-19 curbs if cases keep growing, says minister
Europe
French President Macron calls for immediate release of Sudan Prime Minister
Europe
German growth to slow sharply in final months of 2021, Bundesbank says
Europe
Fierce cyclonic storm turns squares into lakes in southern Italy