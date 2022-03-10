Ukraine membership of EU is "not for tomorrow" - French minister

Clement Beaune, France's Secretary of State for European affairs, speaks at the European Railway Summit in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - The topic of Ukraine entering into the European Union is "not for tomorrow", said French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, as EU leaders gathered in France to discuss the crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It will take time," added Beaune, referring to debates in international political circles over whether or not to give Ukraine a fast-track entry into the EU as a gesture of solidarity for Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion.

European Union leaders will phase out buying Russian oil, gas and coal as Moscow's war on Ukraine makes them realise they have to be less dependent on Russia, a draft declaration showed, but they are unlikely to offer Ukraine the fast EU membership it seeks. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra

