Ukraine military believes Belarus troops receive order to enter Ukraine

KYIV, March 3 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian military said on Thursday it believed that Belarusian troops have already received the order to cross Ukrainian border.

Ukraine has said Russia is using Belarusian territory for missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and Minsk allowed Russian troops to enter Ukrainian territory.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Toby Chopra

