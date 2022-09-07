Ukraine military chief: 'limited' nuclear war cannot be ruled out

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi waits before a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other officials in Kyiv, Ukraine October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KYIV, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The threat of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons "cannot be ignored" and such a strike could trigger a limited nuclear war, Ukraine's top military chief said on Wednesday.

"There is a direct threat of the use, under certain circumstances, of tactical nuclear weapons by the Russian Armed Forces," Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian army's commander in chief, said in an article published by state news agency Ukrinform.

"It is also impossible to completely rule out the possibility of the direct involvement of the world's leading countries in a 'limited' nuclear conflict, in which the prospect of a Third World War is already directly visible," Zaluzhnyi said in the piece, which was co-authored by lawmaker Mykhailo Zabrodskyi.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Max Hunder; Writing by Conor Humphries Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.