Ukraine military may have to retreat from Luhansk cities, governor says

Smoke rises after an explosion of a building in this still image taken from a video released by Ukrainian military, which according to them shows Russian army position set up near a private house being attacked, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Vojevodivka, Luhansk region, Ukraine, released May 26, 2022. Special Operations Forces Command/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, May 27 (Reuters) - The governor of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, which has almost completely fallen under Russian control, on Friday said it was possible that Kyiv's forces would be forced to retreat from the final pocket of resistance to avoid being captured.

"The Russians will not be able to capture Luhansk region in the coming days as analysts have predicted," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said in a post on the Telegram messaging service, referring to the near-surrounded cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

"We will have enough strength and resources to defend ourselves. However it is possible that in order not to be surrounded we will have to retreat," he said.

Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Heavens

