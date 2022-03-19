Ukraine military orders 38-hour curfew in southern Zaporizhzhia city, says official

A view shows a damaged building at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant compound, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 17, 2022. Press service of National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine March 19 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian military imposed a 38-hour curfew in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, starting at 1400 GMT on Saturday and ending early on Monday, deputy mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev said.

"Do not go outside at this time!" he said in an online post.

The regional capital has become an important point of transit for some of the 35,000 people estimated to have fled the besieged Mariupol city in the southeast.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.