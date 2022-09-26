Ukraine military says Russian drones hit military objects in Odesa

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 is seen, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, after it was shot down in Odesa, Ukraine September 25, 2022. Press Service of the Operation Command South and the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Two drones launched by Russian forces into the Odesa region in Ukraine hit military objects causing a fire and the detonation of ammunition, the South command of Ukraine's forces said on Monday.

"As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the civilian population was organised," the command said in statement on the Telegram.

"Preliminarily, there have been no casualties."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editnig by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.