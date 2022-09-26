1 minute read
Ukraine military says Russian drones hit military objects in Odesa
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Two drones launched by Russian forces into the Odesa region in Ukraine hit military objects causing a fire and the detonation of ammunition, the South command of Ukraine's forces said on Monday.
"As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the civilian population was organised," the command said in statement on the Telegram.
"Preliminarily, there have been no casualties."
Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editnig by Kim Coghill
