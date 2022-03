Ukraine: more Russia talks being considered, depend on agenda

Ukraine's presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak from the Ukrainian delegation speaks after the talks in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters on Wednesday that holding more talks with Russia was under discussion and that a "substantial agenda" was needed.

Asked about the date for a second round of talks since Russia invaded its neighbour last week, Podolyak said: "It's under discussion for now. A substantial agenda is needed."

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska

