Ukraine needs humanitarian corridor for medicines to reach hospitals, health minister says
LVIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine is facing problems distributing medicines to pharmacies and hospitals due to the Russian invasion and wants to establish a humanitarian corridor for them, Health Minister Oleh Lyashko said on Wednesday.
Lyashko also raised the issue of supplying medical oxygen to coronavirus patients, but added that there were still enough stocks for the moment.
Reporting by Natalia Zintets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Jon Boyle
