Ukraine needs a 'Marshall Plan' - German finance minister

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks during a budget session, in the plenary hall of the lower house of the German parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine needs a Marshall Plan to deal with the consequences of Russia's invasion, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday.

"Our support for the (Ukrainian) people's fight for freedom will continue," Lindner said in a speech to the Bundestag lower house of parliament. "Our solidarity with our European neighbour has a lasting basis and that's why we need an international Marshall Plan for Ukraine."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.