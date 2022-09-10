Ukraine negotiating $1.5 billion U.S. loan for gas, prime minister says

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal takes part in a news conference after an EU-Ukraine Association Council, in Brussels, Belgium, September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

KYIV, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine is negotiating for a $1.5 billion loan tranche from the U.S. Export-Import Bank to purchase natural gas, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Saturday in a summary of a call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Alexander Smith

