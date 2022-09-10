1 minute read
Ukraine negotiating $1.5 billion U.S. loan for gas, prime minister says
KYIV, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine is negotiating for a $1.5 billion loan tranche from the U.S. Export-Import Bank to purchase natural gas, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Saturday in a summary of a call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Alexander Smith
