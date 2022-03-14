Ukraine negotiator says talks with Russia are hard but ongoing

Ukraine's presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak from the Ukrainian delegation speaks after the talks in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine March 14 (Reuters) - Talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday have started and communication between the two sides is hard but ongoing, Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Tweeting a photo of the talks, which are being conducted via video conference, Podolyak said: "The parties actively express their specified positions. Communication is being held yet it's hard. The reason for the discord is too different political systems."

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams

