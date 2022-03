Ukraine negotiator says talks with Russia will continue on Tuesday

Ukraine's presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak from the Ukrainian delegation speaks after the talks in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 14 (Reuters) - Talks between Ukraine and Russia paused on Monday and will continue on Tuesday, one of Ukraine's negotiators said on Twitter.

"A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow. For additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions. Negotiations continue," said negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak .

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

