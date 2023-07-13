Ukraine now has US-supplied cluster munitions, Pentagon says

155mm Base Burn Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM) rounds wait to be loaded in South Korea
Dozens of 155mm Base Burn Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM) rounds wait to be loaded at a U.S. Army motor pool at Camp Hovey, South Korea September 20, 2016. U.S. Army/2nd Lt. Gabriel Jenko/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine has received U.S. cluster munitions, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.

The U.S. announced on July 7 it would send Kyiv cluster munitions as part of an $800-million security package intended to ensure Russian forces that invaded Ukraine nearly 17 months ago cannot halt a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Reporting by Phil Stewart Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next