Ukraine now has US-supplied cluster munitions, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine has received U.S. cluster munitions, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.

The U.S. announced on July 7 it would send Kyiv cluster munitions as part of an $800-million security package intended to ensure Russian forces that invaded Ukraine nearly 17 months ago cannot halt a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

