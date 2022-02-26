Ukraine official says about 3,500 Russian troops killed or injured

Ukrainian first responders stand by a damaged vehicle, at the site of fighting with Russian troops, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Feb 26 (Reuters) - An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday Russia's attack on Kyiv was not advancing and that around 3,500 Russian soldiers had been killed or injured so far in Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

"We are striking the enemy around Kyiv. The enemy is not moving for now," said Oleksiy Arestovych.

