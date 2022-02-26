1 minute read
Ukraine official says about 3,500 Russian troops killed or injured
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 26 (Reuters) - An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday Russia's attack on Kyiv was not advancing and that around 3,500 Russian soldiers had been killed or injured so far in Moscow's assault on Ukraine.
"We are striking the enemy around Kyiv. The enemy is not moving for now," said Oleksiy Arestovych.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Anna Pruchnicka, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.