Ukraine official says Russia has started new offensive in east

Firefighters operate at a damaged apartment block following Russian shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

KYIV, April 18 (Reuters) - Russia appears to have started its anticipated new offensive in the east of Ukraine, Ukraine's top security official said on Monday.

"This morning, along almost the entire front line of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, the occupiers attempted to break through our defences," Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in televised comments.

"They began their attempt to start the active phase this morning," he said.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.