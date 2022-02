Ukraine official says Russian troops approaching Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian troops are approaching Ukraine's nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia and have aimed their rockets at the site, Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said on Saturday.

Russia has already captured the defunct Chernobyl plant, some 100 km north of Ukraine's capital Kyiv. read more

