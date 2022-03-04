Ukraine officials say fire at nuclear power plant erupted outside the perimeter

An Ukrainian national flag flutters as people walk on a street in Lviv, Ukraine February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

March 4 (Reuters) - A fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, broke out in a training building outside the plant's perimeter after an attack by Russian troops, the state emergency service said in a statement on Friday.

Separately, the plant's director told Ukraine 24 television that radiation security had been secured at the site.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

