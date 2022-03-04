Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Ukraine officials say fire at nuclear power plant erupted outside the perimeter

1 minute read

An Ukrainian national flag flutters as people walk on a street in Lviv, Ukraine February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

March 4 (Reuters) - A fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, broke out in a training building outside the plant's perimeter after an attack by Russian troops, the state emergency service said in a statement on Friday.

Separately, the plant's director told Ukraine 24 television that radiation security had been secured at the site.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters