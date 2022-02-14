Ukraine to persist with NATO goal - Zelenskiy

KYIV, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday his country would continue to pursue its goal of NATO membership despite Russia's anger and some Western countries' scepticism.

"Today, many journalists and many leaders are hinting a little to Ukraine that it is possible not to take risks, not to constantly raise the issue of future membership in the alliance, because these risks are associated with the reaction of the Russian Federation," said Zelenskiy at a news conference with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I believe that we should move along the path we have chosen".

