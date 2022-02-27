Ukraine pipeline operator says gas transit is normal

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine continues normally and the pipeline has not been damaged by any blasts, Ukraine's gas pipeline operator said on Sunday.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials had said Russian troops blew up a gas pipeline in the northeastern region of Kharkiv but it was unclear if the affected section was part of a transit pipeline or a regional distribution network.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez Writing by Olzhas Auyezov

