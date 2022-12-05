Ukraine PM: Energy facilities hit but system functioning















KYIV, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Energy facilities in three Ukrainian regions were hit by Russian strikes on Monday but the nationwide power system remains functioning and intact, Ukraine's prime minister said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram messaging app that energy facilities in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions had been hit and that emergency power cuts persisted in some regions as a result.

Reporting by Max Hunder Editing by Gareth Jones











