Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Ukraine prepares sanctions against Belarus officials

2 minute read

KYIV, July 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government will propose on Wednesday to introduce personal sanctions against Belarusian officials involved in "falsifying" the results of the 2020 presidential election, a draft government resolution showed.

Belarus faced a political crisis following an Aug. 9 election marred by vote-rigging allegations that led to mass demonstrations against leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994.

Last year, Ukraine froze contact with neighbouring Belarus and joined the European Union in condemning the elections as not free or fair. Lukashenko denies electoral fraud.

The draft resolution says personal economic sanctions against Minsk officials will be imposed for a three-year period, but does not contain details of the restrictions or names of those affected.

The decision on sanctions was made President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's security and defence council and enacted by presidential decree.

In October, the European Union imposed sanctions on 40 Belarusian officials in response to the election.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 8:58 AM UTC'A disgrace': Hungary must ditch anti-LGBT law, EU executive says

The European Union's chief executive Ursula von der Leyen warned Hungary on Wednesday it must repeal legislation that bans schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality or face the full force of EU law.

EuropeDevil pact British teen found guilty of murdering sisters in bid to win lottery
EuropeShooting of Dutch crime reporter attack on democracy, king says
EuropeEU revises upward estimates for euro zone growth, inflation
EuropeEXCLUSIVE Montenegro close to deal on lifting Chinese debt burden - minister