Ukraine president asks for fast-track EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv, in Ukraine, February 28, 2022, in this still image taken from a handout video. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership under a special procedure immediately as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.

"Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I'm sure that's fair. I am sure we deserve it," he said in a video speech shared on social media.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice

