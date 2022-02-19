Skip to main content
Ukraine president confirms attendance at Munich conference amid war jitters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Kyiv, Ukraine February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend the Munich Security Conference on Saturday and return home later the same day, a statement from his office said.

Zelenskiy's trip had been under scrutiny due to concern in Western countries that Russia is poised to launch a military offensive against Ukraine and could do so while the president is out of the country. Russia denies any plans to attack its neighbour.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Maria Tsvetkova Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Frances Kerry

