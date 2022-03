Ukraine president orders some business taxes eased as part of war effort

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine March 12, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 14 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had asked Ukraine's government to ease tax pressure on small and medium-sized businesses because of his country's war with Russia.

"The economic suppression of Ukraine is one of the war's aims," Zelenskiy said in a video address. He said he had told the government "to relax taxes as much as possible, to remove all difficulties, absolutely everything".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.