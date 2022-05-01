Ukraine president says he met United States' Pelosi in Kyiv

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova receives applause as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy looks on through video, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2022. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool via REUTERS

May 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said he had held a meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv and shared a video of her visit.

"We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom ... Your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done," Pelosi said in a video shared by Zelenskiy on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.