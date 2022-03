Ukraine president says he received assurances from UK's Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meet for talks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 19, 2022. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine March 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had assured his support for Ukraine ahead of NATO, G7 and EU summits.

"Received assurances of his (Johnson's) support on the eve of tomorrow's important meetings. Discussed the course of hostilities and defense assistance to Ukraine," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

Thursday's NATO summit in Brussels is expected to unlock additional aid for Kyiv including equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. read more

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra

