Ukraine president says he spoke to Biden, discussed security, financial support
March 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had spoken to U.S. President Joe Biden and discussed security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia.
"As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with the President," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
Reporting by David Ljunggren
