Ukraine president says military situation in Mariupol very difficult

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy looks on as he is surrounded by Ukrainian servicemen as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

April 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday said Ukraine's efforts to push back Russian troops from Mariupol were facing difficulties.

In a televised interview with local media, Zelenskiy said the military situation in the southern port city was "very difficult."

He also said Turkey had proposed a plan to help evacuate wounded people and dead bodies from the city, but cautioned that the initiative depended on the will of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.