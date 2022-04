Ukraine president threatens to quit talks if Russia holds 'pseudo-referendums' in occupied areas

FILE PHOTO - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel after their meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, April 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Kyiv would quit talks with Moscow if Russia destroys Ukraine's people in the city of Mariupol and holds "pseudo-referendums" to create "pseudo-republics" in Russian-occupied areas.

The Ukrainian president was speaking at a news conference in Kyiv.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth

