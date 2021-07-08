Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Ukraine president vetoes law on judges qualification commission

2 minute read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy looks on during an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, July 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's president on Thursday asked parliament to amend a recently approved law that would re-establish a special commission on appointing judges, a key condition for more aid from Ukraine's international partners.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for the removal of some contradictions and inaccuracies that were included in the draft by lawmakers during its final reading in June. read more

The commission vets prospective judges to make sure they are respectable citizens and qualified to do their jobs, but its work was suspended by a Constitutional Court ruling in 2019.

Ukraine has committed to judicial reform as a way of tackling entrenched corruption and creating a more transparent and predictable environment for investors.

The law must be signed by the president to become effective.

"While supporting the need to resume the work of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, I cannot agree with the approach proposed by the Law to address some issues," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

In particular, he requested that judges should constitute a majority on the commission and that the means of ensuring the independence of the commission should be clarified.

Parliament can either accept Zelenskiy's suggestions or at least 300 votes are needed to overcome his veto and keep the law as it is.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 2:08 PM UTCAs Hungary's anti-LGBT law takes effect, some teachers are defiant

When Hungary passed legislation last month curbing children's access to discussion of homosexuality, transgender chemistry teacher Floris Fellegi-Balta was not sure he would be able to continue teaching at all.

EuropeOrban says Hungary will not let LGBTQ activists into schools
EuropeEU will 'never, ever' accept two-state deal on Cyprus
EuropeBelarus blocks newspaper that covered protests, detains editor

Authorities in Belarus said on Thursday they had blocked the website of a newspaper that has been critical of veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko and the editor's wife said her husband had been taken away for questioning.

EuropeSeeking summer breeze and natural getaway, Saudis flock to Ukraine