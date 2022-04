Ukraine President Zelenskiy meets British PM Johnson in Kyiv

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Downing Street briefing room, following a bilateral meeting at Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 8, 2022. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

April 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv on Saturday, a senior official on Zelenskiy's staff said.

"Right now a visit of Boris Johnson in Kyiv started from one-on-one meeting with President Zelenskiy," Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of Ukraine's president office, said on Facebook.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Angus MacSwan

