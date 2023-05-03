Ukrainian president to visit the Netherlands on Thursday















AMSTERDAM, May 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to make a visit to the Netherlands on Thursday, where he will deliver a speech and will have meetings with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and members of parliament, the Dutch government said.

The Dutch foreign ministry said Zelenskiy was expected to deliver a speech titled "No Peace Without Justice for Ukraine."

Citing security concerns, government spokespersons declined to provide further details on Zelenskiy's visit, which would be his first to the country. The Ukrainian leader has visited several foreign capitals including London, Paris and Washington, D.C. since Russia's 2022 invasion.

Dutch news agency ANP reported that Zelenskiy arrived in the Netherlands by airplane late on Wednesday after a visit to Finland.

The Netherlands has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, with Rutte in February saying he did not rule out any kind of military support for Kyiv as long as it did not bring NATO into conflict with Russia.

The country is home to the International Criminal Court (ICC), which in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged deportation of children from Ukraine, a war crime.

Russia, which is not a member of the ICC and rejects its jurisdiction, denies committing atrocities during its conflict with Ukraine, which it terms a "special operation".

Reporting by Toby Sterling











