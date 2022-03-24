Ukraine presidential adviser says many Russian troops lack resources to be on offensive

A Ukrainian soldier directs a Russian tank that Ukrainians captured after fighting with Russian troops, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, outside Brovary, near Kyiv, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, March 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Thursday that in many areas Russian troops did not have enough resources to push ahead with their offensive in Ukraine, leading to a slowdown in hostilities.

"The front line is practically frozen," he said in a televised address. "The enemy in very many areas does not have the resources to continue the offensive."

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

