Ukraine presidential adviser says many Russian troops lack resources to be on offensive
LVIV, Ukraine, March 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Thursday that in many areas Russian troops did not have enough resources to push ahead with their offensive in Ukraine, leading to a slowdown in hostilities.
"The front line is practically frozen," he said in a televised address. "The enemy in very many areas does not have the resources to continue the offensive."
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
