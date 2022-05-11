Ukraine proposes swapping injured Azovstal defenders for Russia prisoners

A view shows an explosion at a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine has proposed to Russia that badly injured defenders in the Azovstal plant in the port of Mariupol be swapped for Russian prisoners of war, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday.

"There is no agreement yet. Negotiations are continuing," she said in an online post.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Mark Porter

