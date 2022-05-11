1 minute read
Ukraine proposes swapping injured Azovstal defenders for Russia prisoners
May 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine has proposed to Russia that badly injured defenders in the Azovstal plant in the port of Mariupol be swapped for Russian prisoners of war, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday.
"There is no agreement yet. Negotiations are continuing," she said in an online post.
Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Mark Porter
