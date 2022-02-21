Russian-backed Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by Kyiv forces -RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine said on Monday two civilians were killed in shelling by the Kyiv government forces, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

RIA cited representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic as saying that the shelling occurred late on Sunday.

Kyiv and the rebels, at war for the last eight years, have accused each other of increased ceasefire violations over the last few days and the use of heavy weaponry such as mortars and artillery. Russia, which has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders says it is concerned about the increase in hostilities.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, provided Russia does not invade its neighbour. read more

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kim Coghill and Grant McCool

