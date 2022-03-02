1 minute read
Ukraine to receive more missiles and Turkish drones, minister says
LVIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday the country was set to receive Stinger and Javelin missiles from abroad, as well as another shipment of Turkish drones.
Several Western countries have pledged to supply Ukraine with weapons to fend off a Russian invasion.
