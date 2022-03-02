Ukraine to receive more missiles and Turkish drones, minister says

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov attends tactical exercises, which are conducted by the Ukrainian National Guard, Armed Forces, special operations units and simulate a crisis situation in an urban settlement, in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

LVIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday the country was set to receive Stinger and Javelin missiles from abroad, as well as another shipment of Turkish drones.

Several Western countries have pledged to supply Ukraine with weapons to fend off a Russian invasion.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens

