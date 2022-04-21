1 minute read
Ukraine receives 19 prisoners of war from Russia, deputy PM says
April 21 (Reuters) - Russia handed over to Ukraine 10 soldiers, including two officers, and nine civilians in an exchange of prisoners of war, Iryna Vereshchuk, the Ukrainian deputy prime minister said on Thursday.
"This time there were wounded among those released and ... now they will be able to receive full treatment and undergo rehabilitation," she said in Telegram messaging app.
Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Toby Chopra
