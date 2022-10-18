Ukraine receives 2 billion euros in aid from EU - Ukrainian PM















KYIV, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine received 2 billion euros in financial assistance from the European Union on Tuesday, the first tranche of a 5-billion euro EU package following Russian's invasion, the Ukrainian prime minister said.

"The additional financial resource will help to cover urgent budgetary expenses, in particular for the social and humanitarian spheres," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage











