1 minute read
Ukraine receives 76 Ukrainan prisoners of war in swap with Russia
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 19 (Reuters) - Russia handed over 60 soldiers and 16 civilians to Ukraine in an exchange of prisoners of war, the Ukrainian deputy prime minister said on Tuesday.
"This was the fifth exchange of prisoners of war. A total of 76 people," Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement.
The swap included 10 Ukrainian officers, she said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Edmund Blair
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.