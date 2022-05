Ukraine removes fuel price restrictions to increase supply - economy minister

Drivers stay in line outside a petrol station as they try to buy fuel, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

KYIV, May 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government has lifted restrictions on fuel prices to enable traders to import more and make up the shortage Ukraine is experiencing after Russian forces destroyed many storage facilities and logistics chains, the economy minister said on Tuesday.

"We ... suspended price regulation in order to enable market operators to saturate the market ... so that they will be able to deliver all the resources available on the European market, and not only from the European market," Yulia Svyrydenko said in an online interview with Ukrainian television.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets

