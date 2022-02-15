Ukraine reports cyber attack on defence ministry website, banks - TASS

KYIV, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's cybersecurity centre said on Tuesday that websites of the Ukrainian defence ministry and banks Privatbank and Oshadbank were under a cyber attack, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

The Ukrainian cybersecurity centre said Russia could be to blame for the attack, TASS reported. A message on the home page of the Ukrainian defence ministry website said it was under maintenance.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.