Ukraine reports fresh air, cruise missile strikes
KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military command said areas near the cities of Sumy, Poltava and Mariupol were hit by air strikes on Friday, with Russian Kalibr cruise missiles launched at the country from the Black Sea.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
