Europe
Ukraine reports its first case of Omicron coronavirus variant
1 minute read
KYIV, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on Saturday.
The infected person recently returned to Ukraine from the United Arab Emirates, Lyashko said on Facebook.
So far Ukraine has reported 3.6 million cases of COVID-19 and 92,929 deaths.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk Editing by Mark Potter
