People wear protective face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while waiting for a bus at a transport stop on a freezing day in Kyiv, Ukraine December 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 32,393 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The previous high of 27,377 cases was on Nov. 4.

Ukraine has reported a total of 3.95 million coronavirus cases and 99,738 deaths.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

