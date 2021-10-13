Ukraine reports second-highest daily COVID-19 related deaths since pandemic start

People wear protective face masks sit in a bus amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in central Kyiv, Ukraine September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine registered 471 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, approaching the record daily toll of 481, which was reported on April 7, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The number of new daily coronavirus infections in Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has also increased over the past several weeks.

Ukraine registered 16,309 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. It reported a total of 2.59 million COVID-19 cases and 59,523 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.